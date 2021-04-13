Apple TV+ announces new docuseries ‘Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson’

Apple TV+ today announced “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson,” a new six-part docuseries that will examine sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it. Hailing from Academy Award-winning producer Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom”) and hosted by Mark Ronson, an internationally renowned DJ and Oscar, Golden Globe and seven-time Grammy award-winning artist and producer, “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” will make its global debut on Friday, July 30, 2021, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Each episode of “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” will follow Ronson as he uncovers the untold stories behind music creation and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound. Ronson explores music’s intersection with artistry and technology in candid conversations with music legends and icons including Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Ad-Rock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more, where he discovers the ways in which these unique tools have influenced their work.

At the end of each episode, Ronson will create and unveil a unique piece of original music using groundbreaking technology and techniques including reverb, synth, auto-tune, drum machines, sampling and distortion.

“Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” is produced by Tremolo Productions with Ronson, Neville, Mark Monroe, Jason Zeldes and Kim Rozenfeld serving as executive producers.

The new docuseries will join Apple’s expanding offering of acclaimed, award-winning documentaries and docuseries centered on award-winning musicians, including global hit “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” Grammy and five-time Emmy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story,” “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” and the recently announced “Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong.” Apple’s award-winning documentary slate also includes the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner “Boys State,” which also won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the SXSW Louis Black “Lone Star” Award, “Dear…” from filmmaker RJ Cutler and Emmy Award-nominated series “Home.”

