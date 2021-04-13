Apple calls for U.S. SEC to require companies to disclose carbon emissions

Apple on Tuesday called for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to require companies to disclose emissions including from their “value chain,” according to a tweet from Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson.

We’re determined to do our part to fight climate change & believe transparency is an important part of this. Apple has publicly disclosed our greenhouse gas emissions for a decade, and we believe other companies should do the same. 🗣🌎 pic.twitter.com/zHX01S2Xqe — Lisa P. Jackson (@lisapjackson) April 13, 2021

MacDailyNews Note: Find out more about Apple’s environmental work here: apple.com/environment.