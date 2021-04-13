Apple TV+ content is the highest-rated of all streaming platforms, according to a study which notes that Apple TV+ has highest average IMDb score for its titles (7.24).

We’ve analyzed the content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max to find out which one offers you the best content.

For the quantity of content you get for your subscription price, Netflix’s library is unmatched: it is over three times the size of its nearest competitor, HBO Max, which charges a flat $14.99/month offering no ‘basic’ option like the rest. But, value for money shouldn’t be judged by the pure quantity of content available to viewers: it needs to factor in the quality of titles we are able to stream.

Apple TV+ has the highest average IMDb score for its titles (7.24), but has fewer than 70 titles [from which] to choose.

Movies Per Dollar Spent

Unsurprisingly, Netflix is on top with 15 ‘Excellent’ movies per dollar, but a huge 165 movies per dollar that are ‘Good’. The runner up is HBO Max despite its much larger price tag ($14.99) offering 14 ‘Excellent’ movies per dollar, and 97 ‘Good’ ones.

TV Shows Per Dollar Spent

Netflix offers you 62 ‘Excellent’ shows (out of ~557) for every $1, and 179 ‘Good’ shows (out of 1608). Amazon Prime Video offers the 2nd most ‘Excellent’ shows per dollar at 19 (out of 172), with HBO Max offering the 2nd most ‘Good’ shows at 50 per $1 (out of 774). When it comes to getting the most for your money, Netflix is unrivaled. Disney+ does get a notable mention here though because it offers almost 45 ‘Good’ shows for every dollar spent (out of 353) taking the 3rd spot.