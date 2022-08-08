Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought 4 million shares of Apple in Q2, bringing its stake to 915 million shares

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its stake in Apple in the second quarter, based on Barron’s analysis of the 10-Q which calculates that Berkshire bought about four million shares of Apple in Q2, bringing its stake to 915 million shares.

Andrew Bary for MarketWatch:

Berkshire Hathaway’s operating profits rose 39% in the second quarter, topping estimates, on strength in the company’s insurance and railroad businesses as well as sharply higher investment income.

Berkshire Hathaway had after-tax operating profits of $9.3 billion, up from the $6.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Profits per class A share increased 43% to $6,312, topping the FactSet consensus of $5,393 per share.

Berkshire dramatically slowed its purchases of equities in the second quarter after a buying spree in the first quarter when the company bought $51 billion of stocks and a net $41 billion after sales. Purchases in the second quarter were $6 billion and sales about $2 billion, according to the Berkshire 10-Q regulatory filing that was released in conjunction with the earnings this morning.

Berkshire added slightly to its stake in Apple and Chevron in the second quarter, based on Barron’s analysis of the 10-Q. We calculate that Berkshire bought about four million shares of Apple in the period, bringing its stake to 915 million shares…