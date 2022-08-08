Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s first mixed-reality headset to cost at least $2,000; to be revealed in January 2023

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on Sunday that Apple’s mixed-reality (AR/VR) headset will be its “next revolutionary consumer electronics product.” Kuo expects a January 2023 announcement. Kuo said the Apple (AAPL) headset could be priced between $2,000 and $2,500, with a higher price expected to impact shipments.

Chris Ciaccia for Seeking Alpha:

Currently, shipment volumes are expected to be less than 1.5M, however, Apple is going to make sure it reduces investors’ concerns, via the expected January announcement, Kuo explained. “This media event is expected to reduce investors’ concerns about innovative user experience and low shipments in 2023 and enhance their confidence in the headset’s outlook,” Kup wrote in an investment report. Software, services and the developer ecosystem are expected to be the three key points of the announcement, Kuo added.

Gijong Lee reports for The Elec:

Samsung Display and LG Display [are] both developing OLED on silicon (OLEDoS) and LED on silicon (LEDoS) technologies, TheElec has learned. These microdisplay technologies are aimed to be applied to virtual and augmented reality devices. A similar technology to these is liquid crystal on silicon, and these technologies make displays that are around 1-inch size out of silicon substrates, unlike conventional displays that use glass substrates. Making displays by using silicon substrates allow them to reach ultra-high resolution despite the small size. The company’s OLEDoS is expected to be used in Cupertino’s first mixed reality device that will debut next year. The OLEDoS inside the device will be supplied by Sony and the outer screen by LG Display.

MacDailyNews Take: Soon. Focused on developers at first, but the revolution will follow!

Apple has the custom silicon. Apple has the installed base. Apple has the ecosystem. Apple has the services. Apple will have the profitable portion of the mixed-reality headset market. And then, a few years later, Apple will take the profitable portion of the smartglasses (AR) market, too.

And some people will slap their foreheads and lament, “I could’ve bought Apple shares under $140!” – MacDailyNews, May 24, 2022

Apple’s smartgoggles will be cool, but it’s the subsequent Apple smartglasses that will change the world. – MacDailyNews, July 11, 2022

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

