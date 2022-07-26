Man uses Apple AirTag to guide police to his stolen vehicle

A Memphis, Tennessee man used his Apple AirTag to guide police to his stolen vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe.

WMC-TV Memphis:

It’s been a tough month for the SUV owner.

On July 2, someone broke out his Hyundai Santa Fe’s passenger window and damaged the steering column.

A police report says it appeared someone tried—but failed—to steal the vehicle.

Joshua Wylie says he installed a surveillance camera in his apartment window and focused the lens on where he parks his SUV… Not only that, but unbeknownst to the criminals, Wylie hid a simple device that tracked the movements of his vehicle called an “Apple AirTag.”

When Wylie arose to find his vehicle stolen Friday morning, he watched his video of the criminals in the act of stealing his SUV, then with the help of Memphis Police, tracked his car to an address on Tillman near a police precinct.