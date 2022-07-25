Travelers deploy Apple AirTags to track lost luggage amid airline baggage chaos

Smart travelers are deploying Apple AirTags to track their luggage which is being delayed and lost at alarming rates amid baggage chaos at airlines.

Brad Stone for Bloomberg News:

Airlines are losing more bags than ever: In May, 238,000 suitcases were mishandled in the US alone, an 80% increase over the previous year, according to the monthly Air Travel Consumer Report from the US Department of Transportation. The bedlam appears worse in Europe, where technical snafus and staffing shortages are bedeviling airports in Paris, London and Scotland, leading to some spicy social media posts and startling photos of piled-up bags at airports.

This is where AirTags come in. They’re so-called “Bluetooth Low Energy” devices, which send encrypted signals to any nearby iPhones, iPads and Macs. That allows users to see their item on a map in the “Find My” app on their iPhone or other devices. If it is in the vicinity of an iPhone 11 or newer, they can generate arrows on their screen that point to the direction of a misplaced item. The app can also ping the AirTag to make a sound—admittedly not helpful when it’s tucked inside a suitcase at a busy airport.

Proponents of the technology say that tracking checked luggage with AirTags and their ilk is a good way to relieve travel stress. “Trackers are especially useful for discovering if someone mistakenly took your bag off the carousel instead of their own,” wrote the Times. Henry Harteveldt, an online and travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research, said he would use an AirTag if he had no choice other than to check a suitcase. “The end result is knowledge, and knowledge can increase peace of mind,” he says, adding: “2022 is not a year where you want to take chances with your checked bags no matter where you are traveling.”