Apple reportedly preps all-new Mac Pro powered by M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips

Apple reportedly had an M1 Ultra-powered Mac Pro ready to ship months ago, but decided to put it on hold due to supply chain constraints. The company will instead ship its new Mac Pro powered by M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips by year end.

Rajesh Pandey for Cult of Mac:

In an interview with YouTuber Max Tech, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reveals that Apple had an “M1 Mac Pro ready to go months ago.” However, the company scrapped its release and decided to wait for the more powerful “M2 Extreme” version.

The reporter believes the Cupertino company will preview the Apple silicon Mac Pro by the end of this year. The machine will then go on sale by spring next year. Apple seemingly planned to preview the Mac Pro at WWDC22, but that did not pan out due to semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues.

Rumors suggest the M2 Pro/Max chips will feature more cores for the CPU and GPU. Like the M2 chip inside the new MacBook Air, the Pro/Max version should bring about a 20-40% performance jump. So, the M2 Ultra should also offer a similar performance uplift compared with M1 Ultra. As for the M2 Extreme, it will basically be two M2 Ultras fused together to deliver even better performance.