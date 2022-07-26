Apple reportedly preps all-new Mac Pro powered by M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips

Apple reportedly had an M1 Ultra-powered Mac Pro ready to ship months ago, but decided to put it on hold due to supply chain constraints. The company will instead ship its new Mac Pro powered by M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips by year end.
Rajesh Pandey for Cult of Mac:
In an interview with YouTuber Max Tech, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reveals that Apple had an “M1 Mac Pro ready to go months ago.” However, the company scrapped its release and decided to wait for the more powerful “M2 Extreme” version.
The reporter believes the Cupertino company will preview the Apple silicon Mac Pro by the end of this year. The machine will then go on sale by spring next year. Apple seemingly planned to preview the Mac Pro at WWDC22, but that did not pan out due to semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues.
Rumors suggest the M2 Pro/Max chips will feature more cores for the CPU and GPU. Like the M2 chip inside the new MacBook Air, the Pro/Max version should bring about a 20-40% performance jump. So, the M2 Ultra should also offer a similar performance uplift compared with M1 Ultra. As for the M2 Extreme, it will basically be two M2 Ultras fused together to deliver even better performance.
MacDailyNews Take: M2 Extreme. Something wicked this way comes!
6 Comments
may be faster but when you pull back the smoke and mirrors they yet to be released M2 extreme is still much slower then AMD’s top thread ripper. Of course Apple’s chip requires less power but that’s notes much an issue for desktops and workstations
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/apple-m1-ultra-benchmarked-in-passmark
IF (admittedly a huge IF), the M2 cores in the Extreme (again, IF it comes into being) are 10-20% faster than the M1 and the Extreme is effectively two Ultras together, then that may project to 2.4 times faster than the top end M1 system in your referenced article, thus pulling nearly even with the fastest chip referenced there. IF Apple can pull that off for a desktop/deskside machine that does not required liquid cooling or a raised floor environment it will be an amazing feat.
What about twin M2 Extremes?
I commented before that it was strange (and seemingly a last minute call) that lower-end M2 MacBooks were introduced at WWDC. The last TWO Mac Pro models (and iMac Pro) were introduced at 2013, 2017, and 2019 WWDC, then released later in those years. Later this year is the two-year mark of the Apple Silicon transition. If this rumor is true, Apple may introduce the new Mac Pro to meet deadline, but it won’t ship until some time 2023.
I don’t think there was an M1-based Mac Pro (“ready to go”) except as a testing prototype. It would not have been more powerful compared to Mac Studio, and the full-blown Intel Mac Pro config out-performs the best Mac Studio config in many ways. It’s been Apple’s practice so far to NOT release an Apple Silicon Mac unless it is undeniably better than the Intel Mac it replaces. That’s probably a Mac Pro with M2 Extreme inside.
Probably costs, $8k. What’s the point if Apple don’t support video cards, expansion, What video cards or pci cards are compatible with ARM? Zero? Apple is so intent to hardwire ssds, ram and other components, So why a Mac Pro for? So your gonna have to spend $15k for a set up. Ridiculous.
Video cards, no. But I believe you CAN currently connect other general-purpose PCI-E cards to Apple Silicon Macs using a Thunderbolt external enclosure. OWC and other vendors sell such enclosures. They’re not just producing expensive (new) gear for use with legacy Intel Mac hardware. The utility of a Mac Pro (beyond what Mac Studio provides) includes mass storage beyond the “integrated” storage on the motherboard, interfaces for specific needs, specialized processing, etc. All housed internally and securely in a “big box” with sufficient power and cooling. No need to connect a bunch of clutter using unreliable and limiting Thunderbolt cables. Not ridiculous for customers with the need.