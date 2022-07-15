Apple urges federal court to throw out App Store injunction in Epic case

Apple on Friday asked a U.S. federal court to toss an injunction that would allow developers to bypass Apple’s App Store payment system and avert commission fees, calling it “legally improper.”

Jon Swartz for MarketWatch:

In Apple’s final filing in an ongoing lawsuit with Epic Games Inc., Apple lawyers there was “insufficient evidence that the anti-steering provisions harmed competition in a relevant market.” The iPhone maker has steadfastly maintained Epic lost the initial trial last year because of a flawed argument and “unprecedented” and “unfounded” accusations of anticompetitive conduct.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s App Store isn’t a charity and it’s not free to operate.

How much did it cost developers to have their apps burned onto CDs, boxed, shipped, displayed on store shelves prior to Apple remaking the world for the better for umpteenth time? Apple incurs costs to store, review, organize, surface, and distribute apps to over one billion users. — MacDailyNews, June 10, 2022

The bottom line is clear: Epic Games wants to enjoy all of the benefits of Apple’s App Store, including access to well over one billion of the world’s most affluent users for free. That is illogical, unfair, and, basically, theft. – MacDailyNews, May 4, 2021

