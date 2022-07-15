Make your iPhone’s accessibility features work for you

Apple in May previewed innovative software accessibility features that introduce new ways for users with disabilities to navigate, connect, and get the most out of Apple products. These powerful updates combine the company’s latest technologies to deliver unique and customizable tools for users, and build on Apple’s long-standing commitment to making products that work for everyone.

Using advancements across hardware, software, and machine learning, people who are blind or low vision can use their iPhone and iPad to navigate the last few feet to their destination with Door Detection; users with physical and motor disabilities who may rely on assistive features like Voice Control and Switch Control can fully control Apple Watch from their iPhone with Apple Watch Mirroring; and the Deaf and hard of hearing community can follow Live Captions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple is also expanding support for its industry-leading screen reader VoiceOver with over 20 new languages and locales. These features will be available later this year with software updates across Apple platforms.

Joe Stanganelli for The Verge:

Apple offers a lot of accessibility options for the iPhone. Having difficulty seeing things on your iPhone? Make them bigger. You can also make them brighter (or less bright, or even differently colored if you have a form of colorblindness). You can even make them less migraine-inducing, or have Siri read and describe everything on your screen to you. If you need help when it comes to hearing sounds and voices on your iPhone, you can adjust audio dynamics, read transcriptions, or have your iPhone flash a bright light when you get a call or a notification. Maybe you prefer a different way to control your iPhone. You can customize touch gestures — or even use the AssistiveTouch feature to use single taps where more complicated touch gestures might otherwise be needed. You can integrate peripherals to avoid having to touch your phone much at all. You can even use voice commands.

There’s tons of useful info in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: One of our favorite accessibility features is Back Tap.

With Back Tap enabled on your iPhone, a quick double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone can be used to quickly trigger oft-used actions such as launching the Camera app, taking a screenshot, activating Siri, turning the flashlight on and off, trigger accessibility-specific actions, and more.

How to turn on Back Tap:

Check that you have the latest version of iOS on your iPhone 8 or later. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, and tap Back Tap. Tap Double Tap or Triple Tap and choose an action including, importantly, Shortcuts. Double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone to trigger the action you set.

You can also set a double or triple tap to trigger an Accessibility Shortcut to quickly access features like Siri Shortcuts, Magnifier, Reachability, AssistiveTouch, and VoiceOver.

