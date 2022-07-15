Apple reportedly the ‘most likely’ winner of NFL Sunday Ticket rights at $3 billion per year

Apple is seen as the “most likely” winner of the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, with the price tag costing of some $3 billion per year, according to Puck News.
Chris Ciaccia for Seeking Alpha:
Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that Sunday Ticket, which lets NFL fans view out of market games, was likely headed to a streaming platform.
“I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service,” Goodell told CNBC, touting that a move like this would let more viewers watch the games than on Sunday Ticket’s longtime setup on satellite.
The 63-year-old Goodell added that a decision would come in the fall.
MacDailyNews Take: An insignificant outlay for Apple that would yield a significant positive impact for Apple TV+.
MLB Friday Night Baseball and the entire MLS are nice, but if Apple is really serious about live sports, and they clearly seem to be, a significant NFL deal is an absolute must. — MacDailyNews, July 8, 2022
2 Comments
What do they do at the bars to get these games? Do they have to buy 40 Apple TV is now for all of their big screens?
Big whoop.
Take a knee biatches.