Apple reportedly the ‘most likely’ winner of NFL Sunday Ticket rights at $3 billion per year

Apple is seen as the “most likely” winner of the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, with the price tag costing of some $3 billion per year, according to Puck News.

Chris Ciaccia for Seeking Alpha:

Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that Sunday Ticket, which lets NFL fans view out of market games, was likely headed to a streaming platform. “I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service,” Goodell told CNBC, touting that a move like this would let more viewers watch the games than on Sunday Ticket’s longtime setup on satellite. The 63-year-old Goodell added that a decision would come in the fall.

MacDailyNews Take: An insignificant outlay for Apple that would yield a significant positive impact for Apple TV+.

MLB Friday Night Baseball and the entire MLS are nice, but if Apple is really serious about live sports, and they clearly seem to be, a significant NFL deal is an absolute must. — MacDailyNews, July 8, 2022

