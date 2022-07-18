Why is Apple afraid to allow real multitasking on iPad?

Stage Manager is a new multitasking experience for iPad that automatically organizes apps and windows, but it’s not like real multitasking on a Mac.

On iPad, users can create overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view, drag and drop windows from the side, or open apps from the Dock to create groups of apps for faster, more flexible multitasking. The window of the app users are working on is displayed prominently in the center, and other open apps and windows are arranged on the left-hand side in order of recency.

Available on iPad Pro and iPad Air with the M1 chip, Stage Manager also unlocks full external display support with resolutions of up to 6K, so users can arrange their workspace(s), and work with up to four apps on iPad and four apps on the external display.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company deserves kudos for trying to create a new interface, but the correct approach was much easier: simply using the existing macOS multitasking system. An iPad that lets users run as many windows on one screen as they want, like a Mac, would be terrific. The good news is that Stage Manager starts to build in some of the technologies—like window resizing and multiple windows at the same time—that will ideally make that happen eventually… If Stage Manager has any pros, it’s the external display mode, which makes it easier to work with a second screen. I think that mode is compelling and useful. Perhaps Apple should have made Stage Manager exclusive to additional displays… I’m not the only one with this view of Stage Manager. One developer I spoke to agrees that the system is far more complicated than if Apple just replicated tried-and-true Mac multitasking. And it requires you to learn a bunch of new terms that no one will understand fully, the developer noted. I think that Apple will ultimately need to give in and make multitasking on the iPad more like the Mac, but I can’t help but feel that one reason they’ve declined to do so is to push users to own both types of devices.

MacDailyNews Take: Why is Apple afraid to allow real multitasking on iPad? MacBook sales.

Apple should not be afraid to cannibalize themselves, lest they be cannibalized by someone else.

If you don’t cannibalize yourself, someone else will. – Steve Jobs

