Apple Watch set to go ‘Pro’ with ruggedized case made of ‘premium, non-aluminum metal material’

The next generation of Apple Watch (Series 8) is set to go “Pro” with ruggedized case made of “premium, non-aluminum metal material,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News in his weekly newsletter “Power On.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Whether it will be called the Apple Watch Extreme, Apple Watch Max, Apple Watch Explorer Edition or the Apple Watch Pro, Apple Inc. is set to give the Apple Watch its “Pro” tier. That expansion into a higher-end Apple Watch that sits above the standard model follows a long history of Apple widening its product portfolio with pro models. The MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone Pro and AirPods Pro are just a few examples. In the case of the Pro products, except the earbuds, Apple differentiates with better performance and screens plus, of course, a higher price. For the new more-expensive Apple Watch coming this fall, which I detailed this past week, the pro features will be a larger and more shatter-resistant display, enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life and a heftier and rugged case made from a premium, non-aluminum metal material…

MacDailyNews Take: “Apple Watch Extreme” would be too good of a name, so Apple will never use it, but hope springs eternal, so maybe they’ll go that route and sell millions more simply due to proper naming.

Now, about this “premium, non-aluminum metal material” which Gurman parenthetically guesses is “probably titanium given it’s much more durable than steel.”

We’ve seen titanium Apple Watches before. Yes, they’re strong, but they’re nothing new. Apple’s selling them right now. They’re not tagged “Extreme,” or even “Pro.” But Apple might finally have the potential to offer an Apple Watch with a metal case that’s 2.5X stronger than titanium:

If ever there was a time for Liquidmetal to finally appear in an Apple product beyond an iPhone SIM ejector, this would be it. That said, cost (and manufacturing capacity) may be an issue, so we’ll have to wait and see. Even if the “Apple Watch Extreme” uses titanium, it will be a costly model. Currently, the 45mm Titanium Apple Watch Series 7 costs $849. The 50mm “Apple Watch Extreme” would seem to slot in around $999 in Titanium. Your guess is as good as ours how much it would cost in a Liquidmetal case, but a relatively high price might be well worth it as such a case (2.5X stronger than titanium) would likely prove to be pretty near indestructible. — MacDailyNews, July 6, 2022

