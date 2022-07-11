Apple TV+ debuts trailer for ‘Amber Brown,’ new kids and family series from Bonnie Hunt

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for new kids and family series, “Amber Brown,” premiering Friday, July 29th.

From Emmy Award-nominated writer and director Bonnie Hunt and based on the bestselling book series by Paula Danziger, with over 10 million copies in print, “Amber Brown” is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce.

Directed and written by Hunt (“Life with Bonnie,” “Return To Me”), the 10-episode, live-action series stars Carsyn Rose (“The Rookie,” “Cousins for Life”), Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cruel Summer”) with an ensemble cast including Darin Brooks (“Blue Mountain State,” “The Croods: Family Tree”) as Max, Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show”) as Pam, Michael Yo (“Kevin Can Wait”) as Philip and newcomer Liliana Inouye (“The Slows”) as Brandi Colwin. In addition to Hunt, executive producers are Emmy Award-nominated Bob Higgins (“A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “The Who Was? Show”) and Canadian Screen Award-nominated Jon Rutherford (“A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “Daniel Spellbound”). “Amber Brown” is produced by the award-winning Boat Rocker Studios.

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed “El Deafo,” “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” “Pinecone and the Pony,” “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company; “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; “Get Rolling with Otis” and “Puppy Place”; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater”; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “Snoopy in Space” season two, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” and “For Auld Lang Syne”; and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 246 wins and 1,062 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

