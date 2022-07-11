‘Apple Car’ reportedly has ‘no steering wheel or brake pedal’

The Information‘s Wayne Ma on Monday published a report which claims that Apple is aiming to gain exemptions from the U.S.’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to release a vehicle “Apple Car” without a steering wheel and brake pedal.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The latest design of the vehicle is said to feature four seats that face inward, allowing passengers to have face-to-face conversations with one another, along with a curved ceiling that resembles the roof on a Volkswagen Beetle. Apple’s former design chief Jony Ive has remained involved with the project as a consultant, according to the report. Ive, who left Apple in 2019 to start an independent design firm named LoveFrom, apparently advised the Apple Car team that they “should lean into the weirdness of the vehicle’s design and not try to hide its sensors.” Interestingly, the report claims that Apple has even discussed allowing passengers to lie flat and sleep in the vehicle.

MacDailyNews Take: Seems like a difficult sell unless somehow proven in actual real-life practice, by real customers on real roads, to be extremely safe and reliable. We can see the Doonesbury strip already.

If Apple ever gets around to releasing the first iteration of their vehicle with “no steering wheel or brake pedal,” they should name that model “Boondoggle.”

