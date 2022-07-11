Apple expected to release iOS 16 public beta this week

Apple is expected to release the iOS 16 public beta (and, likely, iPadOS 16 public beta) this week, allowing the general public to test the software update for free.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In a tweet last month, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the iOS 16 public beta should be released during the week of July 11. Gurman said the public beta is expected to correspond with the third developer beta of iOS 16 released last week.

For those wondering where iOS 16 beta 2 is, the public beta (developer beta 3) should be out the week of July 11. So, based on past history, I’d guess that beta 2 is next week, with beta 3 to follow 2 weeks after that. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 21, 2022

Apple typically releases new betas shortly after 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time or 6:00 p.m. in the U.K. At WWDC last month, Apple announced that public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 would be released in July. Apple will also be releasing a public beta of HomePod software version 16, which is based on tvOS.

MacDailyNews Take: Wednesday, our little birdie doth chirp. Nope, birdie was wrong – they’re out today!

