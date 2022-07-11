Self-driving ‘Apple Car’ reportedly ‘smacked into curbs, veered out of lanes, nearly hit jogger’

Apple’s self-driving cars had trouble navigating streets, frequently bumped into curbs and veered out of lanes in the middle of intersections during test drives near the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters, according to a Monday report by The Information.
Ariel Zilber for the New York Post:
Apple’s self-driving cars had trouble navigating streets, frequently bumped into curbs and veered out of lanes in the middle of intersections during test drives near the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters, according to a report…
Engineers at the iPhone maker were dismayed when the test vehicles struggled to conduct basic navigation maneuvers on city streets near the company’s Cupertino, Calif., headquarters.
According to The Information, the cars slammed into curbs and often had trouble staying in their lanes after crossing intersections.
A source told The Information that a local jogger was nearly hit by one of Project Titan’s cars as the runner was crossing the street. The car apparently did not recognize that the jogger had the right of way.
Apple’s self-driving car would differ from those being developed by rivals such as Google-backed Waymo, General Motors’ Cruise, and Amazon’s Zoox since it would have no steering wheel and pedals, with interiors designed around hands-off driving.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, the vehicle and systems are still in testing, so errors are to be expected (and test drivers are onboard to grab the wheel and/or slam on the brakes). That said, regarding a first-release vehicle without a steering wheel or brake pedal, as we wrote earlier this morning:
We can see the Doonesbury strip already.
If Apple ever gets around to releasing the first iteration of their vehicle with “no steering wheel or brake pedal,” they should name that model “Boondoggle.”
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
10 Comments
This is what happens when you hire Asian to program cars…
(come on, it’s a LITTLE bit funny)
I’m at a loss as to how it’s legal to test a car on public streets if it hasn’t already passed some very rigorous closed course tests built to be just like public streets, including pedestrians, potholes, a fallen tree in the road, other bad drivers, a ball rolling into the street, et cetera…
If true, no steering wheel, no pedals….what could possibly go wrong?
Apple can’t figure out spell check and Siri, after all these yrs, is still an idiot.
Who would presume then, they’re anywhere close to self-drive tech ready f the road?
“it doesn’t appeal to business customers because it doesn’t have a keyboard. Which makes it not a very good email machine.”
an apple car is such a bad idea, the profit margins are so low (around 1to 8%, vs apple’s average hardware of 35-38%) not to mention the exposure to bad press when an Apple branded product kills or hurts someone, not to mention logistic nightmare of service, parts, sales delivery… Tim cook’s fear of missing out, is leading to his first truly stupid idea
And to think, he could’ve had Tesla at a bargain basement price!
except Musk wanted Tims job as a condition of sale… for which he was told “ F- You “
Kerbs?
At least, with everyone facing inward, the chances are increased that one won’t see the tragedy, or their death coming.