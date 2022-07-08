Apple employees to compete in annual ‘Close Your Rings Challenge’

Apple employees this month will compete in Apple’s annual “Close Your Rings Challenge,” meant to inspire employees to get up, move, and close their Apple Watch rings.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The challenge, which kicked off July 1, lets Apple employees compete in teams of four to close their Activity Rings for the entire month of July. “Over the course of four weeks, compete for bragging rights, points and prizes as you move, exercise and stand your way to a better you,” the company told staff promoting the challenge. Employees who earn at least 1240 points will receive a special black quarter-zip performance jacket with the fitness ringæ

MacDailyNews Take: See Apple’s black quarter-zip performance jacket in the full article here.

