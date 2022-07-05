Entrepreneur: Apple’s iPad mini 4 is perfect for business travel

Apple in September introduced the powerful 6th generation iPad mini — with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display — in four gorgeous finishes. Featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever.

A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.

Entrepreneur:

Why pay full price for those tools? When you buy refurbished, you can get cutting-edge technology at unbeatable prices. Take, for instance, this Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB — on sale until July 5th for just $231.99… The 2019 mini 4 packs a ton of power in a tiny tablet. Don’t be fooled by the slight 7.9″ screen. It comes running iOS 15, with a 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor that is more than up to any multi-tasking challenge. From browsing, streaming, designing, or anything else you want to do on the go, the mini 4 is more than capable. Plus, it has 128GB of onboard storage which is more than enough for your most important files.

MacDailyNews Take: The iPad mini 4 was great when it was released in – gulp! – 2015, but it’s now two generations behind and the difference between the A8 and the A15 is significant. We recommend the current 6th generation model for those interested in buying an iPad mini.

