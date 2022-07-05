Wintel PC notebook peddlers worried about Apple’s superior MacBooks

Wintel notebook sales may be affected negatively by the launch of Apple’s superior new MacBooks and weak consumer sentiment in the second half of 2022, DigiTimes reports, citing “industry sources.”

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

“A Wintel brand vendor pointed out that at a price point of US$1,000-$1,500, the MacBook Air will crowd out other high-end notebooks,” the report claims, with “Wintel” referring to Windows laptops powered by Intel processors. The report added that “upgrades to the M2 processor, camera lens, and casing put the slight price increase of the new MacBook Air within an acceptable range for consumers.”

Windows laptop makers are also concerned about weakening consumer sentiment driven by inflation and economic downturn, the report claims.

Pricing for the new MacBook Air starts at $1,199 in the United States, with the M2 chip offering up to 18% faster CPU performance and up to 35% faster graphics performance compared to the already impressive M1 chip in the previous model.