Wintel PC notebook peddlers worried about Apple’s superior MacBooks

Wintel notebook sales may be affected negatively by the launch of Apple’s superior new MacBooks and weak consumer sentiment in the second half of 2022, DigiTimes reports, citing “industry sources.”
“A Wintel brand vendor pointed out that at a price point of US$1,000-$1,500, the MacBook Air will crowd out other high-end notebooks,” the report claims, with “Wintel” referring to Windows laptops powered by Intel processors. The report added that “upgrades to the M2 processor, camera lens, and casing put the slight price increase of the new MacBook Air within an acceptable range for consumers.”
Windows laptop makers are also concerned about weakening consumer sentiment driven by inflation and economic downturn, the report claims.
Pricing for the new MacBook Air starts at $1,199 in the United States, with the M2 chip offering up to 18% faster CPU performance and up to 35% faster graphics performance compared to the already impressive M1 chip in the previous model.
MacDailyNews Take: Handicapped by hot, inefficient Intel snails and Microsoft’s upside-down and backwards macOS knockoff, Wintel PC notebook peddlers are right to be worried.
It’s about battery life and performance. My M1 13-inch MacBook Pro is the first laptop I use completely disconnected most of the time, like using my iPad. It goes for days between charges; even when the 10% warning pops up, I still have 1-2 hours of active use. 1-2 hours was full battery life on my old 2017 Intel MacBook Air doing something substantial (with fans blowing), so I just kept it pulled to power. Its physical design has been around since it was Intel-based, feels highly refined and effortless, silently performing tasks so fast… I don’t have time to get a cup of coffee. The competition can’t come close to matching the combination of high performance and long battery life, along with MacOS and being in the cohesive Apple ecosystem.