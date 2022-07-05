Apple saving major iPhone updates for iPhone 15 in 2023 – analyst

A Wall Street analyst says that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 likely will be the second year in a row of relatively minor updates, but the company plans a big update for iPhone 15 in 2023.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

Loop Capital Markets analyst John Donovan said in a note to clients Monday… [that] the iPhone 14, due out in September, is shaping up as “another S cycle” update. Bloomberg reported Sunday that the entry-level iPhone 14 models will retain the A15 chip from last year’s handsets. And only the higher-end “Pro” models will get the new A16 processor. A new feature of the iPhone 14 could be emergency satellite communications connectivity, Donovan said. That service could be provided by Globalstar, he said. Pro models of the iPhone 14 could have an always-on display, Donovan said. These models also could have a smaller notch or punch hole for the front-facing camera and sensors.

MacDailyNews Take: In reality, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be significant upgrades. The mainstream iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have no problems selling, as they’re

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.