Samsung’s Q2 smartphone business expected to decline 17%

Samsung’s Q2 smartphone business is expected to show a 17% decline year over year, but the chaebol is likely to turn in an overall 15% year-on-year rise, as lingering demand for its memory chips from server customers offsets its lower phone sales.

Reuters:

Operating profit for the world’s biggest smartphone and memory-chip maker likely jumped to 14.46 trillion won ($11.2 billion) in the quarter, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 24 analysts, from 12.57 trillion won a year earlier.

Its chip earnings likely soared 49% to 10.3 trillion won, an average of seven estimates shows. The chip business accounts for about half of the South Korean tech giant’s profits.

Samsung’s mobile business profit is expected to have slipped some 17% to 2.7 trillion won from a year earlier, analysts said.

They expect the company’s smartphone shipments to have dropped to between 61 million and 68 million units in the second quarter, from 74 million in the first.