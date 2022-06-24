Apple reiterates that long-held employee benefits cover out-of-state travel for abortion

Apple employees can use their company benefits to travel out-of-state for abortions, the company confirmed on Friday. The benefit has been available to employees for more than a decade, the company said.
The U.S. Supreme Court has handed down its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, formally overturning its rulings in Roe v. Wade (1973) and Casey v. Planned Parenthood (1992).
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.” Citizens of each U.S. state will determine abortion laws via their elected representatives who are accountable to voters.
CNBC:
The statement comes as corporations around the country, including Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta are committing to pay for employees to travel to receive abortions if they are in states where it is banned…
“As we’ve said before, we support our employees’ rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health. For more than a decade, Apple’s comprehensive benefits have allowed our employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it is unavailable in their home state,” an Apple spokesperson told CNBC.
Separately, the decision overturning Roe v. Wade has highlighted health apps and the concern over the data they collect, such as menstrual cycle tracking, which some advocates say could be used to prosecute people who seek abortions in states where it is illegal.
Apple’s Health app does have a cycle tracking feature, and if data is uploaded to Apple’s servers for backup and the user has two-factor authentication on, then it’s encrypted, meaning that Apple cannot read the data.
MacDailyNews Take: The Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion can be read in full here: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1392_6j37.pdf
A long, almost 50-year cloud of evil hanging over America was been vaporized today!
Thank God Almighty for President Trump and U.S. Supreme Court Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett!
This is not a federal / constitutional issue. This is a matter for the people to decide. This finally corrects a major error of judicial activism from 1973.
Now, the matter is in the hands of each state’s voters, as it should have been all along!
Even when you point out that we have restored some semblance of normal Constitutional functionality, you still get low starred by Dems. Just proves how they have little love lost for our republic. Pathetic.
Amen and praise the Lord!
After 50 long years the WORST Supreme Court decision in HISTORY, aka the “Don’t Say Baby” bill, is righteously thrown on the ash heap of history…
Republicans fighting for ‘freedom’ unless:
You are are a minority race
You are not christian (Muslim for example)
You identify as LBGTQ
You are a woman.
Seems like the Republication version of a ‘free’ America only applies to gun packing straight white christian men.
I’m glad I don’t live in the USA.
Americans are glad you don’t live here too. One less idiot
Apple will probably have to leave the state of Texas in 2023 to fulfill their commitment to employees. Texas republicans will probably pass legislation to punish companies that provide travel benefits for abortion.
Colorado will be a good option for Apple
It would be great if Apple pulled out of all repressive religious states as a duty to the freedom of its employees. Let’s hope that is more important to them than tax breaks.
I agree, but first Apple should pull out of the repressive criminal government of CCP China. Slave labor, systematic ethic genocide, organ harvesting for profit, murder and rape of ethnic minorities as a duty to the freedom of its employees and contract labor
Maybe Apple can move to China
Nothing like killing off your customer base!
. . . or Future Customer base.
Yes, Apple paying travel expenses for employees to potentially kill off future customers, in what should be the safest place for developing babies [mother’s womb], is unconscionable and certainly bad for business.
Imagine if the media was unbiased and asked Cook fair and square, why is Apple paying female employees to end the life of their baby? Some news reports today mentioned not a good look for abortion states advertising, can you imagine, a form of tourism come to our state and safely end a life. Yes, so disgusting. Poor CHOICE, Tim.
“I agree with Hillary Clinton on one thing,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said at the Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night [Oct 18, 2019]. “Abortion should be safe, legal, and rare.”
Her husband Bill Clinton introduced the phrase into Democratic politics back in 1992 and used it often while running for president.
Indeed, majority of Americans polled consistently for years, AGREE…
So is Timmy Boy going to also pay for the travel expenses of the boyfriend/baby daddy to travel too? You know, so there’s someone there to comfort and hold the birthing person’s hand after the trauma of destroying a viable tissue mass. And how does this work? Just say you need to leave the state for personal health reasons, wink wink. Here’s my “expense report” wink, wink.
“As we’ve said before, we support our employees’ rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health.
Does this policy extend to stave labor in CCP China ?
Of course not, as we all know, this is just another example of Cook’s LEGENDARY HYPOCRISY…
The worst part of having to travel out of state to kill your baby is high gas prices Shane we don’t have mean tweets and $1.50 gas any more