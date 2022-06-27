Apple preps deluge of new Macs, HomePod, iPhones, iPads, mixed-reality headset, more

Apple is prepping “one the most ambitious periods of new products in its history – with the deluge coming between the fall of 2022 and first half of 2023,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News.
The deluge will include several new Macs (with M2 and M3 chips), four new iPhone models, three Apple Watch variations, an all-new AR/VR mixed-reality headset, multiple new iPads, a next-gen AirPods Pro, a new HomePod, and a new Apple TV.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The Pro phones, code-named D73 and D74, will be the big iPhone story this year, with the non-Pro iPhone 14 models—D27 and D28—generating less excitement. The lower-end phones will stick with the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13, though the 5.4-inch mini size will be replaced with a 6.7-inch model…
I expect Apple to release new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models with M2 chips later this year… I also expect Apple to release an iPad with a bigger display sometime in the next year or two—between 14 and 15 inches…
Here are the M2 Macs I’m told to expect beyond the first two:
• an M2 Mac mini.
• an M2 Pro Mac mini.
• M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.
• the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro.
Outside of the Mac and iPad Pro, there’s another place I expect the M2 to appear: Apple’s mixed-reality headset. I’m told the latest internal incarnations of the device run the base M2 chip along with 16 gigabytes of RAM.
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait for the last Mac – the Mac Pro – to finally dump hot, inefficient Intel into the dumpster where it belong!
As for the M3, Gurman expects new M3 Macs “as early as next year” with updates to the 13-inch MacBook Air code-named J513, a 15-inch MacBook Air known as J515, a new iMac code-named J433, and possibly a 12-inch MacBook / MacBook Air.
So, get ready! Apple is about to begin unleashing a slew of new and updated products after the dog days of summer!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
4 Comments
The combined microscopic brainpower of AppalBS and AppalCyndic will still be unhappy. So, so, sooooo dumb. They are dumber than an Android user wondering why a banking Trojan has all their cash using a Chinese-made phone with Android 6.0 they’ve never updated but they’re sure they’re secure.
There are still TWO “last” Intel Macs in lineup. At the opposite extremes of performance spectrum. The dark Mac mini and Mac Pro. An M2 Pro option for Mac mini would be very nice, maybe keep the dark color too. But Apple could make the M2 (not Pro) Mac mini the higher end option and keep existing Mac mini with M1 at lower end (like with MacBook Air).
Will new Mac Pro arrive before end-of-year to meet the two-year transition deadline? NOT have to start 2023 with Intel Inside the flagship Mac. If it’s that close to being ready, I think it would have been announce at WWDC (for planned release late 2022), instead of the back-to-school MacBook models. There is another missing Mac, the bigger iMac. Maybe that will be the holiday surprise, a 30-inch iMac with M2-something.
The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will likely not get the M2 refresh until Fall 2023, or maybe a few months earlier at WWDC 2023. Current models are still less than one-year old. And I don’t understand the M3 talk… Makes no sense.
ken1s has a small mind. The pen 1s mightier than the sword, but in ken’s hands, it is as powerful as a Snapdragon 460.
Ken1s brought up–created in the vast imagination–the thought of a 30″ iMac, possibly with an M2.
That was a “life-ring,” of sorts to all those needing a treat…which is a World a part from the gibberish that followed his post.