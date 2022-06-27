Apple preps deluge of new Macs, HomePod, iPhones, iPads, mixed-reality headset, more

Apple is prepping “one the most ambitious periods of new products in its history – with the deluge coming between the fall of 2022 and first half of 2023,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News.

The deluge will include several new Macs (with M2 and M3 chips), four new iPhone models, three Apple Watch variations, an all-new AR/VR mixed-reality headset, multiple new iPads, a next-gen AirPods Pro, a new HomePod, and a new Apple TV.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The Pro phones, code-named D73 and D74, will be the big iPhone story this year, with the non-Pro iPhone 14 models—D27 and D28—generating less excitement. The lower-end phones will stick with the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13, though the 5.4-inch mini size will be replaced with a 6.7-inch model… I expect Apple to release new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models with M2 chips later this year… I also expect Apple to release an iPad with a bigger display sometime in the next year or two—between 14 and 15 inches… Here are the M2 Macs I’m told to expect beyond the first two: • an M2 Mac mini.

• an M2 Pro Mac mini.

• M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

• the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro. Outside of the Mac and iPad Pro, there’s another place I expect the M2 to appear: Apple’s mixed-reality headset. I’m told the latest internal incarnations of the device run the base M2 chip along with 16 gigabytes of RAM.

MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait for the last Mac – the Mac Pro – to finally dump hot, inefficient Intel into the dumpster where it belong!

As for the M3, Gurman expects new M3 Macs “as early as next year” with updates to the 13-inch MacBook Air code-named J513, a 15-inch MacBook Air known as J515, a new iMac code-named J433, and possibly a 12-inch MacBook / MacBook Air.

So, get ready! Apple is about to begin unleashing a slew of new and updated products after the dog days of summer!

