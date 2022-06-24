Leak reveals AirPods Pro 2 charging case redesign with rumored Find My feature

52audio, which previously published images of the third-gen AirPods design ahead of their release, has published images depicting the hardware design of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 which are expected to launch before the end of the year. The case image shows built-in holes which likely exist to play an audio tone for locating a lost case using Apple’s vast Find My network.

Zac Hall for 9to5Mac:

There’s no big surprise for the design of the actual earbuds themselves with AirPods Pro 2. While a stemless design akin to Beats Studio Buds was initially rumored, we’ve expected AirPods Pro 2 to maintain the AirPods Pro design for a while now. What’s inside AirPods Pro 2 is what matters for the upcoming upgrade to AirPods Pro. The upgraded hardware is expected to be boosted by a significantly upgraded processor capable of Apple Lossless (ALAC) audio playback – we’ve also reported on the Bluetooth 5.2-powered LC3 codec in Apple’s AirPods beta firmware. This codec touts higher audio quality streaming with less power. This year Apple appears to be planning a visually refreshed AirPods Pro 2 charging case. Seen in the previous leak – as well as today’s images – are built-in holes presumably for playing an audio tone through when using newly added Find My support to locate a lost case.

MacDailyNews Take: 52audio also speculates that the updated charging case will switch to USB-C based on the images, but the similarity between Lightning and USB-C ports make this harder to assess in the images. More info and images via 52audio here.

