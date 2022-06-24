How to replace your Mac with an iPad

Apple says the iPad can replace your Mac for productivity, but, for some users, that can be a big change. AppleInsider on Friday offers apps and tips can help make your iPad into a productivity machine that can replace your Mac.

Darryl Boxberger for AppleInsider:

All files are centralized inside the Files app on iPadOS, which is similar to the Finder on Mac. Users can access files that are saved locally to the iPad, stored on external drives, available in iCloud, or saved within specific app folders. The most significant difference between Files and Finder is the inaccessibility of the filesystem of the underlying OS. There is no way to modify iPadOS or app files directly since they are not accessible within the Files app. Document management can feel very different on an iPad since most apps continuously autosave documents as they are edited. Many of the functions typically found in the Mac Menu Bar can be located in the iPadOS Share Sheet, which is filled with social sharing options, app suggestions, and even user-created Shortcuts. Once a file is saved to the Files app using the Share Sheet, managing the file is relatively straightforward. It can be interacted with using a long press or right click, which exposes options like renaming the file, sharing it, or deleting it.

MacDailyNews Take: Tons more in the full article here.

Obviously, it depends on what you do with your Mac, but iPad continues to become a viable option for more and more users, especially those who have a mac on their desk, but choose and iPad (and/or various iPad accessories) when on the road.

We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know.

Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future.

The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.