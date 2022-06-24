Yu Suzuki’s ‘Air Twister’ brings stunning endless shooter to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade released its latest game, “Air Twister,” on Friday. The stunning fantasy endless shooter from Japanese game creator Yu Suzuki joins the service’s catalog of more than 200 games.

Shelby Brown for CNET:

Players step into the shoes of Princess Arch, who must fight back against the strange invaders trying to destroy her planet. The game mixes beautiful graphics to create a unique world while using familiar arcade-style gameplay. Simple taps and swipes control Princess Arch and her weapons as she flies through different fantasy environments. Maneuver through tunnels, oversized gardens, around giant floating mushrooms and more while battling an onslaught of flying enemies.

If you’re interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you’re signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.