Apple’s 2022 Back to School promo offers up to $150 gift card with Mac or iPad purchase

Apple today launched its annual “Back to School” promotion for college/university students in the United States and Canada. This year’s promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.

Students can also get 20% off AppleCare+ plans during Apple’s “Back to School” promotion.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple is offering a $150 gift card with the purchase of any new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac model, and a $100 gift card with the purchase of any new iPad Pro or iPad Air model… The gift cards can be used towards the purchase of Apple products, accessories, App Store apps, subscriptions to services like Apple Music, iCloud+ storage, and more. The free gift card is in addition to Apple’s standard educational discounts, with students able to save around $50 to $100 off a Mac or iPad. Apple’s Back to School promotion has also gone live in some Asian countries such as India, Singapore, and Thailand, with Apple offering free second-generation AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.

MacDailyNews Note: Complete details, terms and conditions, and more here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.