Apple’s 2022 Back to School promo offers up to $150 gift card with Mac or iPad purchase

Apple today launched its annual “Back to School” promotion for college/university students in the United States and Canada. This year’s promotion offers a free Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.
Students can also get 20% off AppleCare+ plans during Apple’s “Back to School” promotion.
Apple is offering a $150 gift card with the purchase of any new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or iMac model, and a $100 gift card with the purchase of any new iPad Pro or iPad Air model…
The gift cards can be used towards the purchase of Apple products, accessories, App Store apps, subscriptions to services like Apple Music, iCloud+ storage, and more.
The free gift card is in addition to Apple’s standard educational discounts, with students able to save around $50 to $100 off a Mac or iPad.
Apple’s Back to School promotion has also gone live in some Asian countries such as India, Singapore, and Thailand, with Apple offering free second-generation AirPods with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad.
MacDailyNews Note: Complete details, terms and conditions, and more here.
3 Comments
Let’s just hope the MBAs are actually shipping in time for the start of the school year!
Cannot believe the Mac Studio is excluded. Waited for hands-on reviews when it launched. Waited for WWDC in case Apple released a 27″ or larger iMac/iMac Pro with Apple silicon. Waited until the Back-to-School promotion started to finally pace an order satisfied that I’d at least get a new pair of Airpods or gift card. Nope. Nada. Nothing.
Oh well, life goes on.
Fair point! I remember buying the original Mac Studio (back when it was called the Cube 😉 with a student discount. The price point was roughly the same, so there’s no way to distinguish it. I assume this decision is based on (1) high demand for the Mac Studio, and (2) the fact that very few students are interested in Studios.
The second point is relevant because faculty and staff are also eligible (and any parent who has a college-aged kid could take advantage as well). This promotion is primarily for the benefit of students, and presumably they don’t want to give away free money to mostly-non-students who want to buy Mac Studios.