Apple will let Mac, iPad, and iPhone users skip annoying CAPTCHAs

CAPTCHA verification that forces users to prove they’re not a robot by identifying squiggly letters or clicking on images of traffic lights will become an annoyance of the past for Mac, iPad, and iPhone users with Apple’s upcoming macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, and iOS 16 operating systems.
The company is introducing a new automatic verification setting — which will live under Settings > Apple ID > Password & Security > Automatic Verification — which will verify you as a human to a website or an app without filling out a CAPTCHA.
“Bypass CAPTCHAs in apps and on the web by allowing iCloud to automatically and privately verify your device and account,” Apple’s description of the feature on iOS reads.
In a presentation at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple argued that CAPTCHAs are cumbersome to fill out for users, don’t often follow privacy best practices by tracking a user’s IP address, and they could block out users with disabilities who find it difficult to complete a CAPTCHA challenge.
The company said, instead, that websites can use Private Access Tokens (PATs) to verify that a human is accessing them.
MacDailyNews Take: Good riddance!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
4 Comments
The last Captcha I had to use was terrible. It instructed me to chose pictures with a brain and all it showed was dementia Joe. No way to get through!!!!!!
You use every possible opportunity to display your stupidity and right-wing bias.
You wouldn’t even recognise a brain if you saw one.
Nope, no bias, just facts. Llibturds need constant reminders of their stupidity. It’s a public service.
If you remembered that you were stupid, you would not have made that comment. You need more reminders!
Oh look, the extreme leftist is upset by a BRIALLANT joke, can’t handle it and lashes out with an insult… pouting poor baby.
Come back when you grow up…