Apple will let Mac, iPad, and iPhone users skip annoying CAPTCHAs

CAPTCHA verification that forces users to prove they’re not a robot by identifying squiggly letters or clicking on images of traffic lights will become an annoyance of the past for Mac, iPad, and iPhone users with Apple’s upcoming macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, and iOS 16 operating systems.

Ivan Mehta for TechCrunch:

The company is introducing a new automatic verification setting — which will live under Settings > Apple ID > Password & Security > Automatic Verification — which will verify you as a human to a website or an app without filling out a CAPTCHA.

“Bypass CAPTCHAs in apps and on the web by allowing iCloud to automatically and privately verify your device and account,” Apple’s description of the feature on iOS reads.

In a presentation at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple argued that CAPTCHAs are cumbersome to fill out for users, don’t often follow privacy best practices by tracking a user’s IP address, and they could block out users with disabilities who find it difficult to complete a CAPTCHA challenge.

The company said, instead, that websites can use Private Access Tokens (PATs) to verify that a human is accessing them.