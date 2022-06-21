UBS: Apple’s iPhone shipments out of China have soared

A￼pple increased iPhone shipments out of China last month at a considerably faster pace than overall smartphones, a UBS analyst wrote in a note to clients Monday.

Brian Swint for Barron’s:

Shipments for the broader market climbed 16% in May from April, whereas iPhone shipments jumped 155% as Covid lockdowns ended and supply-chain problems eased, analysts led by David Vogt wrote in a note dated June 20. That shows that Apple is increasing its market share of production at the expense of local Chinese brands. UBS kept its estimate of iPhone shipments for the June quarter at 42 million, though the most recent data “increases our confidence that our June forecast could be conservative,” UBS said.

MacDailyNews Take: Should make for a day in the green, at least.

