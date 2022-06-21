Samsung Display to supply 80 million OLED panels for Apple’s iPhone 14

Samsung Display will supply Apple with organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays for their new iPhone 14. It is estimated that 80 million OLEDs will be used for iPhone 14, Electronic Times reports.

Electronic Times:

Samsung Display collaborates with Duksan Neolux, Solus Advanced Materials, and Samsung SDI to mass-produce and supply OLED displays.

According to industry insiders on the 19th, Samsung Display will supply 80 million panels for all iPhone 14 series models, which is scheduled to be released globally in the second half of this year. Mass production and delivery are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year.

iPhone 14 is scheduled to be released with four models, two general models, and two pro models. Samsung Display is equipping iPhone 14 and 14 Plus with 6.1-inch, 6.7-inch, and for 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLEDs. 38.17 million panels will be supplied just for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Samsung Display will supply low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO)-thin film transistor (TFT) based OLEDs with excellent power efficiency and low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS)-thin film transistor (TFT) based OLEDs with high charge transfer and stability to the iPhone 14 series.

Samsung Display is a major supplier to Apple, the world’s largest smartphone maker.