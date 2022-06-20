Apple estimated to sell 55 million AirTag item trackers in first 2 years

Apple in April 2021 introduced AirTag, a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app.

Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network1 and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99, respectively, and became available to the public on April 30, 2021.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities estimates Apple shipped 20 million of them in 2021, the first year it was available. And the analyst predicts 35 million of them will ship by the end of 2022.

AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2022

Suggestions from users [for a next-gen AirTag] include a built-in connector loop. Currently, AirTags require a case of some kind to attach the trackers to keys or other items.

MacDailyNews Take: 55 million units in the first 20 months guarantees that Apple is working on next-gen AirTag trackers alongside further enhancement of Apple’s already-formable Find My network.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.