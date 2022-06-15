Apple reclaims World’s Most Valuable Brand title in new Kantar survey

Apple reclaimed its title as the world’s most valuable brand, last held in 2015, according to a new survey from Kantar BrandZ, knocking Amazon off the top spot for the first time in three years.

Burhan Yuksekkas for Bloomberg News:

Apple’s brand value reached $947 billion this year, while Amazon slipped to third, according to Kantar’s survey published Wednesday.

Louis Vuitton, the fashion label owned by LVMH SE, become the first luxury brand to reach the Top 10 after experiencing 64% growth in value to $124.2 billion, despite consumers slowly returning after the pandemic. Tesla Inc. jumped 18 positions to 29th place, becoming the top car brand due to a surge in interest in electric vehicles.