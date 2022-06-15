Fed announces rate hike not seen in decades in attempt to fight rampant U.S. inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75-basis points for the first time in nearly three decades in an attempt to cool inflation not seen in over 40 years.
Megan Henney for FOX Business:
The 75-basis point hike – the first since 1994 – underscores just how serious Fed officials are tackling the inflation crisis after a string of alarming economic reports. The move puts the key benchmark federal funds rate at a range between 1.50% to 1.75%, the highest since the pandemic began two years ago.
Officials also laid out an aggressive path of rate increases for the remainder of the year, with new economic projections released after the two-day meeting showing that policymakers expect interest rates to hit 3.4% by the end of 2022, which would be the highest level since 2008.
Stocks rallied following the announcement.
A dismal Labor Department report last week showed the consumer price index rose 8.6% in May from a year ago, the fastest pace of increase since December 1981, dashing economists’ hopes that the inflation spike was starting to fade. And a different survey released Monday showed that households are bracing for notably faster price increases – a worrisome sign because Fed officials believe such expectations can be self-fulfilling.
[Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome] Powell signaled that a half-point or three-quarter point increase is most likely in July, though he reiterated that officials will make their decision on a meeting-by-meeting basis.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopelessly reactive and still too slow – from the geniuses who brought you “transitory.”
This January, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said, “Inflation is 7% — 1% or 2% [in interest rate hikes] doesn’t mean anything. If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”
When the so-called “experts” were calling inflation “transitory” [was it a] joke, ignorance, or lie? – MacDailyNews, April 11, 2022
‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021
Inflation is repudiation. — Calvin Coolidge
When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill. And when government does it for 40 years, the bill comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident. — Ronald Reagan
The chickens are coming home to roost for the Democrat party whose rubber-gloved paid mules won’t be able to stuff drop boxes at 3am quickly enough to matter this time.
With Hispanics voting Republican, Biden’s puppeteer will have the southern border closed by noon tomorrow.
Probably millions of fraudulent votes – One can’t trust elections these days can we 😀
What could go wrong with a government run by “experts”? I challenge you to name one time they have gotten something wrong. I’ll wait.
Huh??
Nate, I presume you meant “right” not “wrong” in your posting. I’ll give you 5 stars on that assumption. Meanwhile, back in D.C.—————▼
Being an “expert” in government is actually a label that someone is a grifter of the highest order and gets rich by advanced info on investment sweetheart deals and looming interest rate changes. Remember Hildabeast’s cattle futures deal back around the early 2000s? And her advanced notice enabled her to invest in CLNE when the feds were supposed to switch to natural gas-powered vehicles (which didn’t happen except on a smaller gov’t. scale with buses and garbage trucks—but she made $ anyway until the stock dropped later); and Harry Reed who became wealthy and owned numerous properties despite a meager senator’s salary? Aaaaahh, and then there’s crooked Joe. King of the grifters and his China, Ukraine and other enrichments schemes…. “Don’t get me started!”
Time to get an electric car. It wouldn’t help with inflation, or fuel costs, but it would make us all feel better, maybe.
We are in a period of challenge, with answers from leadership commonly being mostly non-effective. Now, the answers are not only ineffective, they are most often stupid, foolish & delivered from the elite mindset. The Prez is consistent with above, but add “lies” to the list. Just obviously dumb lies (his words on reasons for inflation, for ie)
and you are super bright 😀