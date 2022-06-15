Billy Crystal to star in Apple TV+ limited series ‘Before’ with Barry Levinson directing

Billy Crystal is set to star in the limited series “Before” with Barry Levinson directing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

Crystal will star in the show as Eli, a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy. Crystal will also executive produce in addition to starring. The series comes from writer Sarah Thorp (“The Bounty Hunter,” “Hawthorne”), who is also an executive producer. Barry Levinson will direct and executive produce, with Eric Roth (“Dune,” “A Star Is Born”) also executive producing. Paramount Television is producing the series for Apple. The show marks a return to television for Crystal… primarily known for his successful film career, starring in hit features like “City Slickers,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” and “Analyze This” and “Analyze That.”

MacDailyNews Take: Big names continue to flock to Apple TV+.

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

