South Korean K-pop group BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

Apple Music announced Thursday that South Korean K-pop group BTS will launch a new weekly limited series “BTS Radio: Past & Present” on Apple Music 1.

Jonathan Landrum Jr.for Associated Press:

The three-episode limited series will air weekly, leading up to the release of the band’s new album “Proof,” which arrives on June 10. The inaugural episode will air May 28 at 6 am PDT. “We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world,” said RM of the seven-member boy band — which also includes J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin. “Every episode is dedicated to you,” RM continues. “And we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story.”

