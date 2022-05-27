World-leading accessibility tools are a ‘core value’ for Apple

Making technology more accessible for everyone is a “core value” of Apple, says Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of accessibility policy and initiatives. Herrlinger added that by making devices more accessible for those with disabilities, Apple was ultimately making better products.

Martyn Landi for The Independent:

Last week, the iPhone maker unveiled a suite of new accessibility tools which are being rolled out later this year.

They include a door detection tool for those with sight problems when they visit a new location and a feature for the Apple Watch to allow it to be controlled from a connected iPhone, as well as with voice commands and other actions.

Ms Herrlinger told the PA news agency that regularly introducing accessibility tools was something the firm works to build “into everything we do”.

“We strongly believe that by doing this, we make better products, not just for individuals in the disability communities, but for everyone, so it’s important work,” she said.

“I think these tools are important. They do bring access for so many people who want to be able to live their lives independently to be able to communicate, connect and learn and work and use technology the same way everyone else does.”