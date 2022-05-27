What’s in store for Apple Watch SE 2?

Apple in September 2020 announced Apple Watch SE, packing the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design customers love — all at a more affordable price.

An advanced Retina display allows customers to easily see more details and the information that matters most, right on their wrist. Apple Watch SE features the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 7, and with advanced motion sensors and microphone, it offers robust health and safety capabilities including fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and the Noise app.

Peter Phelps for Trusted Reviews:

Apple hasn’t released any information yet regarding when the Apple Watch SE 2 will be released – or even if it exists – but that’s not unusual for the secretive brand… However, we’ve got reason to believe that the new Apple Watch SE will appear in 2022. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a very reliable informant on all things Apple, claims that it is likely to make its debut in September, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and the iPhone 14 series… The first Apple Watch SE ran on the S5 processor, from the generation prior to its release; going by this precedent, we’d expect the Apple Watch SE 2 to run on the S7 chip that was onboard the Apple Watch Series 7… We might expect a few new sensors to make their way over to this new affordable version, including an ECG, blood oximeter sensors, and an always-on display – or even simply some upgrades to the heart rate sensor. But so far, such suppositions remain unsubstantiated.

MacDailyNews Take: Once you have an Apple Watch with an Always-On Retina dDisplay, you’ll never want to go back. Hopefully, the new SE 2 will sport an Always-On display, one of Apple Watch Series 7’s best features.

