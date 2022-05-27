Apple TV+ is looking for more hit dramas like ‘The Morning Show’

One Hollywood agent says streamers don’t see comedies as driving lots of subscriptions. Accordingly, Apple TV+ wants more dramatic fare like the hit “The Morning Show.”

Elaine Low for Business Insider:

Streaming services are in heated battle for new viewers, and Hollywood agents representing TV writers and producers are in constant conversation with companies like Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery to figure out just what kind of programming media companies want on their platforms.

Netflix, for example, wants more poppy fare like “Emily in Paris” and fewer “sad coms” like “Master of None,” according to both TV agents and an internal document at a major talent agency…

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ is looking primarily for dramas like the soapy “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, or series like the WeWork dramatization “WeCrashed,” starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

To a lesser degree, it wants comedies to complement its breakout hit “Ted Lasso,” starring Jason Sudeikis.