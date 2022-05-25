U.S. Apple Retail Stores begin accepting Tap to Pay

According to Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman, U.S. Apple Retail Stores have begun rolling out Tap to Pay which enables businesses to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple tap to their iPhone. No additional hardware required.

Apple’s tap to pay acceptance directly on iPhone is rolling out across its stores beginning today. Was tested earlier at the store at its HQ. More on the feature: https://t.co/rPoYgSIKXo https://t.co/XqfBOOdFQ5

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Tap to Pay was announced in February 2022, when it was said to be launching by the end of the year. It’s not intended to be exclusive to Apple Stores, rather it will be available to US businesses who want to adopt it…

The first business to announce adoption was Stripe, which launched a closed beta program for its customer firms in February.

In Apple Stores, it means that staff should be able to retire the current “Isaacs,” the modified iPhones with a secondary device attached for taking credit cards. Now any iPhone running the latest version of iOS will be able to accept transactions through Tap to Pay.