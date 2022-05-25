New video spotlights Apple’s gorgeous iPhone 14 Pro design

A new video created by “Tech Blood” spotlights Apple’s gorgeous iPhone 14 Pro design. The video shows off several iPhone 14 Pro features expected by the rumor mill, including an insanely great 48-megapixel sensor with 8K recording capabilities.

Yoni Heisler for BGR:

The overall space occupied by the iPhone 14 Pro sensors is noticeably smaller than the notch designs that will still accompany the entry-level iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

While the new [notch-less “pill and hole punch”] design will initially be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models, it stands to reason it will become standard across the entirety of Apple’s iPhone line either in 2023 or 2024…

Reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is on record stating that the iPhone 14 Pro camera may represent the biggest leap forward in camera technology we’ve seen in years.