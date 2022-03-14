Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple A16 exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models; iPhone 14 to stick with A15 chip

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today tweeted that Apple plans to keep iPhone 14 models on the current – and very capable – A15 Bionic with the iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max exclusively getting the as-yet-unreleased A16 SoC. 9to5Mac sources independently corroborated this reporting on Monday morning.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

The A15 chip would power the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, although the RAM would be upgraded to 6 GB from 4 GB. The new A16 SoC would be reserved for the higher-end, and more expensive, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The Pro phones would feature the same 6 GB RAM as the iPhone 13 Pro.

If true, this would be the first time in almost a decade that Apple would bifurcate the flagship iPhone specs by the type of chip series it uses. The last time the company did this was way back in 2013, when the iPhone 5S got the A7 but the cheaper iPhone 5C merely sported the one-year-old A6 chip.

Separately, 9to5Mac has heard from independent sources that Apple has been developing two new iPhone 14 models with A16 chips, and two iPhone 14 models with A15 chips inside, which aligns with what Kuo has said today.