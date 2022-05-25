Apple releases tvOS 15.5.1

Apple on Wednesday released tvOS 15.5.1, a minor update to the tvOS 15 operating system launched in September 2021. tvOS 15.5.1 release arrives some 10 days after the launch of tvOS 15.5.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

vOS 15.5.1 can be downloaded over the air on the Apple TV through the Settings app by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 15.5.1 automatically. Apple’s tvOS updates are typically more minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes, performance updates, and small tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes.

MacDailyNews Take: If Apple posts any info about tvOS 15.5.1 it’ll be found here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.