Apple releases HomePod Software 15.5.1

Apple on Wednesday released HomePod Software 15.5.1 for the HomePod and the HomePod mini, with the new software arrivming a week and a half after the launch of the 15.5 software for the HomePod.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

According to Apple’s release notes, the 15.5.1 HomePod update addresses an issue that could cause music to stop playing after a short time. ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.

MacDailyNews Note: More info via Apple’s “HomePod Support” here.

