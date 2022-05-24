Apple TV+: New research and advanced CGI produce realistic-looking dinosaur series ‘Prehistoric Planet’

“Prehistoric Planet” is a nature series, executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, that takes current research of dinosaurs and pairs it with cutting edge CGI technology to present long-extinct animals in their natural habitats, caring for babies and avoiding predators.

Joel Keller for Decider:

Prehistoric Planet reminds us of a Discovery Channel series from the ’00s called Dinosaur Planet. It set out to do what Prehistoric Planet does, which is show long-extinct animals in a realistic-looking nature environment. But the intervening two decades between shows indicate just how far the technology has come.

The way that the series melds its realistic-looking CGI with the live-action natural world around makes an immediate impact during the first major shot, where we see that T. Rex and his brood swimming towards an island. Have we ever seen a T. Rex swim before? Probably not, but seeing him and his calves in the water looked as natural as seeing a shark in a current-day nature show.

Most of the graphics look just that realistic, though there were a few times where it seemed like the illusion wasn’t as apparent. No matter; anyone who knows the tropes of a nature show will fall right into the pattern that the producers use for Prehistoric Planet.