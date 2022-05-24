Apple expands Cork campus in Ireland with 1,300 new hires

In a significant expansion of its Irish workforce, Apple has announced plans to build a new office building on its Cork campus that will be able to accommodate up to 1,300 employees.

Will Goodbody for RTÉ:

The technology giant said both new and existing staff would use the four storey over basement facility, which it is hoped will be completed by mid-2025.

It said it was too soon to say how many new staff would be recruited as part of the investment, although it is understood that it is expected that the bulk of those using the building will be new recruits.

“We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years, and are thrilled to accelerate our investments here as we grow our team and expand our campus,” said Cathy Kearney, Apple’s Vice President of European operations. “We are proud to be part of the community here, and with this new project, we will continue to create new jobs, support local organisations, and drive innovation on behalf of our customers.”

The news was welcomed by the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and IDA Ireland.

“The impact of a company with this longevity in terms of reinvestment over four decades, job creation, innovation and acquired expertise is huge,” said IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan. “It extends way beyond its own campus to the hundreds of companies and merchants of all sizes, right across Ireland, who derive benefit from their presence here.”