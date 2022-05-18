New ‘Apple Music Live’ concert series will livestream select performances; kicks off with Harry Styles

“No matter how much time and effort an artist may spend crafting music in the studio, it’s on the stage where they really get to show their work,” Apple writes in their Apple Music Live announcement. “Apple Music Live is a new recurring series designed to do just that: give the biggest stars in music the biggest possible platform to flaunt how they connect with audiences and how their songs translate to live performance.”

Introducing #AppleMusicLive, a new concert series with your favorite artists.@Harry_Styles kicks it all off live from New York on May 20, only on Apple Music. https://t.co/K9ZnrDiWKT pic.twitter.com/IUx3WQ1I4f — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 17, 2022

Aisha Malik for TechCrunch:

The concert will be available to livestream on Apple Music this Friday at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT. There will also be encores on May 22 at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT and May 26 at 4 p.m. BST, which indicates that the performance won’t be available to watch on demand. When reached for clarification, Apple told TechCrunch that it currently doesn’t have anything to share about on-demand availability for Apple Music Live. It’s unknown how often Apple plans to feature artists in the new concert series. The company also hasn’t revealed which other artists will be showcased in the future.

