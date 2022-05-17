Apple hit with lawsuit claiming Amber Alert on AirPods Pro damaged teenager’s hearing

Apple faces a new lawsuit in which parents of a teenage boy in Texas claim that Apple’s AirPods ruptured his eardrums when a loud Amber Alert was issued.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Reportedly, the 12-year-old boy, who is referred to as B.G. in the complaint, was watching Netflix on his iPhone while using AirPods Pro when an Amber Alert sounded. The high-pitched noise reportedly damaged his eardrums. According to the complaint, the sound “tore apart” the boy’s eardrums, damaged his cochlea, and caused permanent hearing loss in one ear. Since the incident, which occurred in 2020, B.G. has allegedly suffered from vertigo, dizziness, tinnitus, and nausea, Law360 has reported. The lawsuit claims that Apple makes “defective” audio accessories that don’t automatically lower the volume for alerts.

MacDailyNews Take: It’ll be interesting to see the lawyers try to prove that an Amber Alert issued via AirPod Pro was the cause of the boy’s ear injuries.

