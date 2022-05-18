According to the leaker known as “ShrimpApplePro,” the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature an all-new flat-edge design with a flat display.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

In his latest video on the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Jon Prosser highlighted information from ShrimpApplePro that suggests the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ could feature a flat display in what seems to be a design originally rumored for the Apple Watch Series 7. On Twitter, ShrimpApplePro cited sources claiming that “there is a flat front glass display” for the Apple Watch. There is said to be a “high chance that this is the front glass for the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌,” and while there is as yet no clear information about what the overall design could look like or which Apple Watch model the flat display could be destined for, it seems plausible that the information relates to the flat-edged Apple Watch design shared by Prosser last year.

MacDailyNews Take: The rumor mill was perhaps simply a year ahead on the Apple Watch redesign, which, in our opinion, is overdue since we’ve had the same basic design since inception, 7 long years ago. (And, yes, the Apple Watch already has a “flat” display, with only the edges curving to meld into the rounded-edges of the casing. The rumored new display would be flat all the way across to its meeting with the casing edge.)

