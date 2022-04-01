Apple’s next stage of growth could be its biggest yet

The tailwinds behind Apple continue to be extremely strong on multiple levels, despite it already being one of the world’s leading companies, say Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Danny Vena.

Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Danny Vena for The Motley Fool:

Travis Hoium: Yeah, Apple, pretty simple case. The iPhone, I don’t think it’s going anywhere. My bullish case for a company like Apple and not only is it a cash flow machine, but think about the bolt-on products that it has made that only Apple can make. Aren’t AirPods the seventh biggest company in the world by revenue. There’s some absurd number like that. Their computers are getting better and better. I just mentioned that their chips now are going to be competitive with graphics cards from Nvidia. I just don’t see anything knocking this company off… I just think the tailwinds behind this company on multiple levels continue to be really strong despite the fact that it’s the biggest company in the world. Danny Vena: I just think the tailwinds behind this company on multiple levels continue to be really strong despite the fact that it’s the biggest company in the world.

MacDailyNews Take: AR smartglasses. Vehicles. Windows and Android settlers wising up. Apple has tons of headroom for growth!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.